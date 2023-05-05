Mumbai Knights FC suffer first loss in IWL 2023

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 5 (ANI): Mumbai Knights FC suffered their first loss in the Indian Women's League 2023 as they went down 4-2 against East Bengal FC.

Coming into this match Mumbai Knights had drawn their previous game by 0-0 while East Bengal FC had won 2-0.

Head coach Rutuja made a few changes to the lineup and formation as Mumbai Knights started with a back five of Pranita, Ritu, Afreen, Nidhi And VK Srutilakshmi. Nidhi came into the starting XI as Mansi missed out on Thursday's game. Kashmira once again started in goal for Mumbai Knights.

Velanie and Karen started in midfield behind the front three of Bhumika, Priyanka and Karishma.

East Bengal FC ran away with the match in the first half scoring three goals. Rimpa Halder scored the first goal around the half-hour mark. Tulsi Hembram made it 2-0 in the 37th minute. Mousumi Murmu made it 3-0 in the 43rd minute to establish a mammoth 3-0 lead.



Namrata Thakur came on in the 41st minute for VK Srutilakshmi and Sushmita Jadhav came on in place of Velanie Fernandes in the 54th minute. Mumbai Knights looked to establish balance as they had a huge task of turning this around.

But it was Rimpa Halder who scored her second of the match in the 55th minute making it 4-0 in favour of East Bengal FC.

Priyanka scored her second goal of the tournament to pull one back for Mumbai Knights in the 65th minute. Namrata halved the deficit by scoring in the 83rd minute.

East Bengal FC sealed all three points and leapfrog Mumbai Knights FC into second place in Group A.

Mumbai Knights have a day to reflect on this loss and bounce on Saturday when they take on Sports Odisha. (ANI)

