Mumbai Knights look to get back to winning ways against Sports Odisha

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 6 (ANI): Mumbai Knights FC suffered their first loss of IWL 2023 as they lost 4-2 against East Bengal FC. The East Bengal side went 3-0 at the break and added a fourth at the start of the second half.

Goals from Priyanka and Namrata halved the deficit for Mumbai Knights but East Bengal managed to secure a 4-2 win and seal all three points. With this loss and Sports Odisha's 1-0 win over Mata Rukmani, Mumbai Knights FC find themselves fourth in Group A, slipping up two places. That's how tough the groups are; every result can affect your position on the table.

With a draw and a loss in their last two matches, Mumbai Knights FC will be looking to get back to winning ways against Sports Odisha. Let us look at the forms of both sides coming into this match.

Mumbai Knights FC have tried various formations and have rotated their squad over the last four matches. They have had a day to reflect on their first defeat of the season and will be looking to bounce back against Sports Odisha. This 3rd vs 4th battle will be a crucial fixture for both sides as they look to keep up with Gokulam Kerala FC and East Bengal FC at the top.

The match between Mumbai Knights FC and Sports Odisha will kick off at 8 am tomorrow at the Transstadia.

Can Mumbai Knights get back to winning ways? Or will Sports Odisha add to their woes of a winless run?



Mumbai Knights FC: 7 points out of the possible 12 (LDWW)



4-2 Loss against East Bengal FC

0-0 Draw against Misaka United FC

1-0 Win vs Mata Rukmani

1-0 Win vs Kahaani FC

Sports Odisha FC: 9 points out of the possible 12 (WWLW)

1-0 Win vs Mata Rukmani

3-0 Win vs Kahaani FC

8-1 Loss vs Gokulam Kerala FC

3-2 Win vs HOPS FC. (ANI)

