Mumbai Marines FC hunt for all three point against Skorost FC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): Having made a bright start in their last match against Veniza Virar, Mumbai Marines FC went ahead in the 6th minute of the match. They had a dull second part to the first half where they conceded two goals to go 2-1 down at halftime.

Mumbai Marines FC's talisman Abbubaker Khan converted a second-half penalty that salvaged a point for them.

Here's what Abbu had to say on their previous match performance and how they would be approaching the match against Skorost FC, "The last two matches results were something which we did not expect. Especially the last game, where we made an incredible start and then just gave it away only to grab a point later. We've had the last few days to reflect upon our mistakes and learn from them. It's now time to execute on the pitch and grab those all-important three points."



After making a dream debut to the MFA Super League with a 3-0 win against Ratnam SA, the Marines side are looking for win number two against Skorost FC.

Hear from Mumbai Marines FC Team Manager and Co-founder Sachim Karekar who had this say on their form leading to the match against Skorost FC, "Last two games have been difficult. Losing five points in two games has been difficult, but we see ourselves as a formidable side. Having analysed our mistakes from the last two games we look to bounce back stronger and get those all important three points against Skorost FC."

Skorost FC have placed two spots below Mumbai Marines FC in seventh place with one win in their two matches played so far.

Both teams are going to win number two in the MFA Super League and this could be hinting towards a thrilling battle come Tuesday, 11th October when both collide at the Neville D'Souza ground in Bandra. (ANI)

