Mumbai Marines off to running start in their Super Division Campaign debut

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Mumbai Marines made a dream debut in their opening match in the Super Division Campaign with an astounding 3-0 win over Ratnam Sports Association on August 26.

In a closely knit contest, Abbubaker Khan opened his and the team's account for the season making no mistake from the penalty spot in the 37th minute to give the Marines side a crucial lead heading into halftime.

The match produced a few nervy moments but Mumbai Marines FC had firm control over

the match and kept their 1-0 lead intact going into the final few minutes of the match. The

The Marine's side dominated the match and stepped up at the right moments.

The game seemed done with no hopes of more goals to be scored but the last-minute substitute had other plans.

Yash Kambli who came on as a substitute in the 89th minute of the match turned the game



on its head proving to be a super sub. With two goals in as many as four minutes, his goals

secured all three points for Mumbai Marines FC.

The first of the goals came in the 90th minute, while the other came in the third minute of the stoppage time.

With the referee's full-time whistle, Mumbai Marines FC secured all three points in their Super Division debut.

They are up against Veniza Virar in their second match, scheduled on September 13, 2022.

Mumbai Marines FC is a football team based out of Mumbai.

Established in 2017, the club started in MFA Third Division, getting three back-to-back promotions to reach the MFA Super Premier League, by reaching the 2021-22 Season's First Division Semi-Finals. (ANI)

