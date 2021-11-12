My award will motivate younger girls to do better and dream big, says Padma Shri Bembem Devi

Manipur [India], November 12 (ANI): Former Indian woman footballer Oinam Bembem Devi, who was recently conferred with the Padma Shri Award, said that her award will be motivating younger girls to do better and dream big.

Bembem Devi has become the first Indian woman footballer to have received the prestigious Padma Shri Award.

"I feel this Award will inspire the younger girls. This is the fourth highest civilian award in India, and a woman footballer being awarded it will motivate younger girls to do better and dream big. There is recognition for women footballers in India, and nothing can be more positive than that," said Bembem Devi in a press conference organised by AIFF.

"I have been overwhelmed by the wishes and love from the people. People have been happier than me. Everyone was so happy. This Award is for everyone," she added.

She had received the Award in the Capital earlier this week from the honourable President of India Ram Nath Kovind. The function was held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. In the process, Bembem joined the elite club of Late Gostho Paul, Late Sailen Manna, Late Chuni Goswami, Late PK Banerjee, Bhaichung Bhutia and current Indian Men's National Team captain Sunil Chhetri as Indian footballers who won the prestigious Padma Shri Award.

Bembem Devi also said that she feels the current crop in the Indian Senior Women's National Team is "extremely lucky" to get a chance to play against Brazil in the forthcoming International tournament in Manaus.

"Brazil are ranked 7th in the world. The girls are so lucky to get a chance to play against them. The girls need to settle down fast. It's so heartening to get a chance to play against your idols. The Brazilian squad consists of so many superstars including Martha, my favourite player," she said.

"The learning experience will be immense, and this will stay on with Indian football forever. Once you play against your idol, it raises your bar as you get to understand her body language on the pitch," she added. (ANI)