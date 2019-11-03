My dad will be very surprised, Andy Robertson after scoring a header

Liverpool [UK], Nov 3 (ANI): Liverpool's Andy Robertson is elated over scoring a header during a clash against Aston Villa saying that his father will be 'very surprised'.

"I think that's my first ever header, to be honest! My mum and dad are away on holiday right now and my dad will be very surprised when he sees I have scored with a header! Even when I was a U11 and U12 I don't remember that, so I was delighted," the club's official website quoted Robertson as saying.

Liverpool registered a 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Saturday in the Premier League despite the latter taking a one-goal lead in the first half.

Robertson and Sadio Mane came to the rescue and scored one goal each to help Liverpool secure a win.

Reflecting on his goal, Robertson said: "I knew I could come in at the back post. A lot of balls had gone in there during the game, so I knew if I could just get myself into the position and just get good contact [I might score]. And luckily it hit the back of the net."

Liverpool, who top the Premier League points table with 31 points, will now compete against Manchester City. (ANI)

