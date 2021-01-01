My heart is at peace: Cavani apology after suspension

Manchester [UK], January 1 (ANI): After being suspended for three games by the Football Association (FA) over an "insulting, abusive" comment on social media, Manchester United's Edinson Cavani apologised if he offended someone and said that his heart is at peace.

Apart from the suspension, the player has also been fined £100,000 over the comment he posted in November.

"Edinson Cavani has been suspended for three games, fined £100,000 and must complete face-to-face education after admitting a charge for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on Sunday 29 November 2020," FA had said in a statement.



"A comment posted on the Manchester United FC striker's Instagram page was insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1. The post also constitutes an 'aggravated breach', which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin," the statement had added.

Following the suspension, Cavani took to Instagram and wrote: "Hello everyone, I do not want to extend much in this uncomfortable moment for me. I want to share with you that I accept the disciplinary sanction knowing that I am foreign to English language customs, but I do not share the point of view."

"I apologise if I offended someone with an expression of affection towards a friend, nothing further in my intention. Those who know me know that my effort always seeks the simplest joy and friendship! I appreciate the countless expressions of support and affection. My heart is at peace because I know that I always expressed myself with affection according to my culture and way of life. I send you a sincere hug," he added.

The Uruguay international will now miss the club's upcoming matches, all at Old Trafford, against Aston Villa (Premier League), Manchester City (Carabao Cup semi-final) and Watford (Emirates FA Cup third round). (ANI)

