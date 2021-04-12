My job is not to score goals but I'm very happy doing that, says Man Utd midfielder Fred

Manchester [UK], April 12 (ANI): Manchester United midfielder Fred has said he wants to score more goals for the side after scoring in the 3-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Brazilian opened the scoring for United after going down 0-1 in the 40th minute as Son Heung-min scored for the Spurs. He scored only his fourth-ever United goal, and first of the season.

Later on, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood also registered their names on the goal sheet.



"[I'm] very happy about the goal. It's my first goal this season. I know my job is not to score goals, but when I'm scoring goals I'm very happy. I need to keep it going to try and score more this season," Fred told United's official website.

"First half we didn't play well. But at half-time we talked a lot in the dressing room and in the second half we started the game well; playing well, playing more of the ball and playing side to side. We have this space in the game; we scored the first goal and it opened the space -- more goals are very important for us and we need to keep it going," he added.

Fred is among those who are still wondering why a well-taken effort from Cavani was not allowed to stand, with Scott McTominay pulled up for a hand-off on Son that resulted in him accidentally catching the South Korean in the face.

"Yes, he deserved that for the goal in the first half. I think it is not a foul from Scott McTominay," Fred said.

"But I am very happy for Cavani for the second goal in the game and he is a good guy. He tries a lot and he runs for us. I am very happy today and we need to keep it going because we have more games this season. We need to keep it going," he added. (ANI)

