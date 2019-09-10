Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham

My mother was in tears: Tammy Abraham after facing racial abuse

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 08:28 IST

Atlanta [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has revealed that his mother was left in tears after learning that he faced racial abuse on social media.
Abraham had to face racial abuse after missing a penalty in the penalty shootout against Liverpool in the Super Cup last month.
"I remember speaking to my mum, she was emotional, she was in tears. You know she is just thinking: 'Why him? Why him?' It's obviously not nice to hear, especially seeing your son getting abused," CNN quoted Abraham as saying.
"For me, I am always a strong character, it does not affect me as much. But saying that, it could affect people who do not have my personality. It was a challenging moment for me, I went through a lot of emotions. Everyone misses penalties but to miss a penalty I was obviously devastated," he added.
Over the past couple of months, several players have faced racial abuse on social media. Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford were also subjected to racial abuse after missing goal-scoring opportunities.
Twitter had to intervene and they rolled out a statement saying "action against more than 700 incidents of abuse related to British football was taken".
"It just gives everyone an excuse to go online, behind their laptops, behind their phones, to say what they want. Some people might not think we see it, but we do see it and they just want to get a reaction. So Twitter needs to understand that," Abraham said.
"They talk a lot about cyberbullying and in a way that is, that is bullying over social media. I think some people just do not think footballers are humans, that they have personalities. We are humans, we do see it and it does affect us. Now Twitter needs to do something about it."
Before the start of the season, Abraham had played for Bristol City, Swansea City, and Aston Villa on loan basis for three years.
The 21-year-old credited the Blues' manager Frank Lampard for getting regular opportunities in the team and cement his place as an out and out striker.
"I had a lot of abuse but Frank Lampard always had his arm around my shoulder, lifted me up. Straight after, the boys, manager and everyone at Chelsea had my back. The next day, Lampard called me to find out how I was," Abraham said.
"He did not want to go over the situation because he knew how I was feeling, but just wanted to find out how I was, make sure that I was not distracted from football and my personal life was all right.
It is nice to have that support behind you when you are going through times like that," he added.
Chelsea is currently placed at the 11th position in the Premier League standings and they will next take on Wolves FC on September 14. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:03 IST

Dwayne Bravo congratulates Pollard on becoming Windies white-ball skipper

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Former Windies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has congratulated Kieron Pollard on becoming the new skipper of West Indies for the white-ball format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 08:55 IST

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports derecognises Paralympic...

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Tuesday derecognised the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) for violating the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 07:46 IST

Shakib Al Hasan expresses desire to let go off captaincy

Chattogram [Bangladesh], Sept 10 (ANI): After facing a 224-run defeat against Afghanistan in the one-off Test match, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has expressed unwillingness to lead the team.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:52 IST

Selection of team is internal matter: PCB after Sri Lankan...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 9 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the selection of the team is an internal matter soon after the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced that 10 players including Lasith Malinga have opted out of the tour to Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:29 IST

Hima Das among 25-member national squad for IAAF World Championships

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Indian sprinter Hima Das is among 25-member national squad announced by the Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) selection committee on Monday for the IAAF World Championships.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:03 IST

Fitting end to my Test career, says Mohammad Nabi after...

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who played his final Test match on Monday, said that it was a 'fitting end' to his Test career as his team registered a 224-run victory over Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:03 IST

Kieron Pollard named West Indies ODI, T20I captain

Port of Spain [Trinidad], Sept 9 (ANI): Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt on Monday announced the appointment of Kieron Pollard as the captain for the ODI and T20I format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:45 IST

Bangladesh announce squad for first two matches of Tri-nation...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sept 9 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday named their squad for the first two matches of the Tri-nation T20 Tournament.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:26 IST

10 Sri Lankan players including Malinga opt out of Pakistan tour

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 9 (ANI): Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga is among 10 players who have opted out of the forthcoming tour to Pakistan where the team is scheduled to play three-match ODI and T20I series, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:01 IST

Indian men's hockey team will take on Russia in FIH Olympic Qualifier

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The Indian men's hockey team will be up against Russia in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers for a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:47 IST

Application process for membership of ICA begins

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the commencement of the membership application process for the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA), the official players' association for male and female ex-cricketers in India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:24 IST

Irfan donates food to needy, says giving is a way of life

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): India pacer Irfan Pathan on Monday donated food to the needy people and said that 'giving is a way of life'.

Read More
iocl