My opinion on coronavirus is not important: Jurgen Klopp

London [UK], Mar 4 (ANI): "Why me? I wear a baseball cap," answered Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp when asked about his take on the coronavirus outbreak.

He also said that only those people who have enough information about the COVID-19 should speak about it.

His remarks came as his side lost 0-2 against Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Willian and Ross Barkley scored for Chelsea to send Liverpool out of the tournament.

"What I don't like in life is that for a very serious thing, a football manager's opinion is important. I really don't understand it. It's not important what famous people say. People with no knowledge like me talking about it...people with knowledge should be the ones telling people what to do," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"Not football managers. I don't understand politics, the coronavirus. Why me? I wear a baseball cap. I'm concerned like everyone else. I live on this planet and I want it to be safe and healthy, I wish everybody the best, absolutely. But my opinion on coronavirus is not important," he added.

Klopp had also recently shut down reports of Liverpool being denied the Premier League title if the coronavirus leads to games in England being delayed or even abandoned.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has also urged football organisations to not create panic when it comes to taking measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak have risen above 3,000. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. (ANI)

