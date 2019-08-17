Naby Keita to miss Southampton clash due to injury

Leeds [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Naby Keita will be unavailable for the club's match against Southampton due to his injury.

"[He's] not available. It's a muscle thing. We don't know exactly how long it will take, but he's not available," Goal.com quoted Jurgen Klopp as saying.

Liverpool made a winning start to Premier League as they defeated Norwich City by 4-1 on August 10.

The club then went on to win the UEFA Super Cup on Thursday after beating Chelsea on penalties.

Klopp said that his all focus is on winning and does not want to stay in the past.

"My plan when I heard about the fixtures was to win on Wednesday, to win on Saturday, then speak about it after that. If you speak about it earlier it sounds like you're looking for excuses," said Klopp.

"I don't, we don't [want to make excuses]. Was it right that we played on Friday and Chelsea on Sunday? No. That's the situation, we cannot change these things," Klopp said.

"We have no power. We can only accept it. Now we don't think about it, we don't think about Wednesday night, we think about Saturday. That's what we have to do - find a way to win the game. That's the reason why we go there and that's possible, so that's what we will try," he added.

Liverpool will compete against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. (ANI)

