Nacho Monreal pens down emotional message after leaving Arsenal

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): After bringing his six and a half years stint at Arsenal to a close, Spanish defender Nacho Monreal on Sunday wrote an emotional message to thank the supporters of the club.

The player has left the club after signing a two-year deal with Real Sociedad.

He also thanked his former team-mate Santi Cazorla as he had asked Monreal to join the club in 2013.

"31st January 2013. Malaga. I wake up, check my phone and have 2 calls from Santi Cazorla. I call him and he asks me if I want to play for Arsenal. 10 hours later I was an Arsenal player. Sometimes Football is simple," Monreal wrote in an Instagram post.

"Different country, city, language, football style, teammates, where it's not the best conditions for a shy person like me, but I knew I have to be there! Almost 7 years later it's time to say goodbye, it has not been an easy decision, but thinking of my family and my future it feels that it is the right decision," he added.



The 33-year-old went on to make 250 appearances for the club, including three games in the ongoing season and he also wore the captain's armband during the side's win against Burnley.

"I would like to say thank you to all my teammates, staff, and all the people who work for Arsenal and especially to the fans for all the respect and love they have always shown me. I will always remember you. THANKS. P.S Now it's time to win the North London Derby," Monreal said.

He was able to lift three FA Cups with Arsenal. He had made over 150 appearances in La Liga for Osasuna and Malaga before his move to the Premier League. (ANI)

