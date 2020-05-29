Nagelsmann slams Bundesliga scheduling after RB Leipzig draw against Hertha

Leipzig [Germany], May 28 (ANI): RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann slammed Bundesliga scheduling after his side played a 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin in a home game on Wednesday.

Leipzig missed the chance to climb at the second spot after finishing the game on equal scoring. After the resumption of the Bundesliga season, this was Leipzig's second draw in their third game. They only won 5-0 against Mainz.

"It was difficult to get into the game, which is normal; for us, it was the first 'English week' for months. It wasn't an 'English week' for Hertha. They had a four-day break," Goal.com quoted Nagelsmann as saying.

Nagelsmann cited that his team did not get proper time to prepare for the clash due to the tight scheduling.

"I don't understand how the game is scheduled. Hertha play on Friday, we on Sunday and have our game on Wednesday. It is again the case that we get a really shitty game plan. That was addressed at the DFL meeting, but nobody is interested," he added.

Leipzig are placed at third spot with 55 points and will next face FC Koln on June 2. (ANI)

