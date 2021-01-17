Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz tests positive for COVID-19

Naples [Italy], January 17 (ANI): Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz has tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday. The Spaniard will miss the Italian Supercup clash against Juventus next week.

All other players and staff members, who underwent tests before Sunday's Serie A match against Fiorentina were all negative, the club said.



"Unfortunately I have tested positive for COVID. I am isolating at home and following all the protocols set by Napoli and Serie A. I am doing well and so is my family. I will be back working with the team when I have fully recovered. Meanwhile, I'll continue to support the team from home," Ruiz said in a statement on Twitter.

Earlier in the month, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen tested positive for the coronavirus following his return from Nigeria after the Christmas holidays. He has not yet recovered from the virus.

Napoli are at the sixth spot with 31 points in 16 games and will take on Florentina at Stadio San Paolo on Sunday. (ANI)

