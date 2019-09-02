Spanish forward Fernando Llorente
Spanish forward Fernando Llorente

Napoli signs Spanish forward Fernando Llorente

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:26 IST

Naples [Italy], Sept 2 (ANI): The Serie A club Napoli signed Spanish forward Fernando Llorente from Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.
The striker was a free agent after being released by Tottenham at the end of last season.
Llorente made his professional debut for Athletic Bilbao, with a hat-trick against Lanzarote in the Copa del Rey. Llorente went on to make over 320 appearances for Bilbao, scoring more than 100 goals in all competitions.
The Spaniard joined Juventus in January 2013, winning two Scudetto titles over the course of his two-year stay in Turin.
Llorente then returned to Spain with Sevilla, where he won the Europa League in the 2015-16 season.
A move to Premier League side Swansea City followed for Llorente, who scored 15 goals in 35 league appearances to earn himself a move to Tottenham.
Llorente was part of the Spurs squad that reached the final of the Champions League last season, scoring the winner to knock out Manchester City in the quarter-finals.
Llorente has made 24 appearances for the Spanish national team. He won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship with Spain. (ANI)

