Napoli will get all necessary tools for Barcelona second leg: Gennaro Gattuso

Leeds [UK], Feb 26 (ANI): Napoli head coach Gennaro Gattuso said that his club will get all the necessary tools for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Barcelona after a draw in the first-leg.

"Nothing is over for us when we are playing the last 16 in the Champions League, not even when we play cards," Goal.com quoted Gattuso as saying.

"We know the difficulties we are going through. We will buy helmets and armour. We will get all the necessary (tools) and will play the next game. Nothing is over," he said.

Napoli's Dries Mertens scored the opening goal of the match in the 30th minute on Tuesday (local time) and were on course of winning the game. But Antoine Griezmann's strike in the second half saved Barcelona from the defeat.

Gattuso admitted that they made a mistake defensively which allowed Barcelona to hit them.

"I am disappointed because we made kind of a mistake defensively and they hit us. For sure we could do better," he said.

The second leg of their clash will be played on March 19. (ANI)

