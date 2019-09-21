Narender Gahlot calls Mahesh Gawli a 'legend'

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Indian U-19 footballer Narender Gahlot praised former player Mahesh Gawli, who is the current assistant coach of the squad, by calling him a 'legend'.

"Mahesh Sir's inputs have always proved invaluable. He is such a legend. He won the best defender award 5 times in his career (in the I-League). His precision and decision making is something I aim to emulate," the All India Football Federation's website quoted Gahlot as saying.

Gahlot is already with the senior team and said that all the players asked him about his experience under Gawli.

"At the senior camp, all players always ask me about my training experience under Mahesh-sir. I am privileged to have him as my coach. He is so patient. I always rush to take help from him. He is always working on my passing, positioning, organizing the defence," he said.

On the other hand, Gawli said he focuses on the basics and develop players technically.

"The ultimate aim is to develop these players technically. Hence, I always focus on the basics. After all, one can only become a better player if the basics are rock solid. I bring them into game situations, and assess their performance and decision-making," Gawli said.

Gawli also hailed Gahlot saying that the latter is a 'promising defender'.

"Narender is a promising defender. He is talented and has a good attitude on and off the field. I have been working with him from the Indian Arrows, and he has been developing very fast. Whatever I teach him, he picks up very fast," he said.

"After going to the National Team, he has raised his level. He understands that he needs to continue improving. The U-19 boys are watching him as he is representing the senior team. It's time for Narender to lead by example," Gawli added. (ANI)

