England's Harry Kane in action with Switzerland's Nico Elvedi
England's Harry Kane in action with Switzerland's Nico Elvedi

Nations League: England beats Switzerland, finishes third

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 21:48 IST

Guimaraes [Portugal], June 9 (ANI): England defeated Switzerland 6-5 in penalties in the third-fourth playoff match of the Nations League on Sunday to finish third in the tournament.
England's Harry Kane made the first move in the match as in the second minute he made an attacking move but Switzerland's keeper Yann Sommer was up to the task and he made the save.
Early signs in the match showed England were not afraid to play out from the back despite the two grave mistakes which cost them a final spot on Thursday against the Netherlands.
Switzerland was not particularly pressing aggressively in the opening few minutes of the game.
England created more chances in the first half, but Switzerland's defence line was up to the task and at the end of the half time the scoreline was 0-0.
In the second half, Switzerland came out all guns blazing and they created a chance in the 56th minute of the match. Xherdan Shaqiri was leading the attacking lines but England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was up to the task and he made the save.
In the 74th minute, England made a shout for a penalty as Raheem Sterling was challenged as he went in for a header, but Video Assistant Referee (VAR) did not intervene and no penalty was awarded.
Callum Wilson scored for England in the 84th minute, but his goal was disallowed as Wilson pulled down Dele Alli before scoring the goal.
The match was 0-0 at the full time and as a result, the match had to be taken into extra-time.
No goals were scored in the extra-time as well and the match went to the penalty shootout.
Harry Maguire, Ross Barkley, and Jadon Sancho, Sterling, Pickford took first five penalties for England and they all converted into goals. Whereas for Switzerland, Steven Zuber, Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji, Kevin Mbabu, and Fabian Schar converted, bringing the scoreline to 5-5 after five penalties each and the match went down to sudden death.
Eric Dier scored the sixth penalty for England and Swiss footballer Josip Drmic missed the penalty giving England 6-5 win in the penalties against Switzerland.
The finals of the Nations League will be played between Portugal and Netherlands later today. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 21:59 IST

CWC '19: MS Dhoni seen without army insignia on wicket-keeping gloves

New Delhi [India], Jun 9 (ANI): Indian wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni was seen without the army insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves in the ongoing match between India and Australia in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 20:38 IST

ICC rejected Gayle's request to use 'Universe Boss' logo in CWC'19

New Delhi [India], Jun 9 (ANI): After turning down BCCI's request to allow MS Dhoni to sport an army insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves, the ICC has revealed that the cricketing body also denied permission to West Indies opener Chris Gayle to use "Universe Boss" logo.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 19:03 IST

CWC'19: Dhawan, Kohli power India to 352/5

London [UK], Jun 9 (ANI): Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli played knocks of 117 and 82 respectively, allowing India to post a challenging score of 352 runs for the loss of five wickets in the ongoing match between India and Australia in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at the Oval on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:58 IST

Rohit Sharma becomes fastest Indian to score 2000 runs against...

Oval [UK], June 9 (ANI): Rohit Sharma has become the fastest Indian to go past 2000-run mark against Australia in ODIs after he knocked 57 in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup match between the two sides at the Oval on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:24 IST

CWC'19: Key players to watch out in Proteas-Windies clash

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): South Africa and West Indies will look for a win when they take on each other on June 10 in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, as the two teams are coming off a loss in their previous match.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 16:01 IST

Competition for every place in team makes me helpless as coach:...

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): After the Indian football team finished third in the King's Cup, coach Igor Stimac on Sunday said that the "competition" for every place in the team makes his position very "helpless."

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 15:02 IST

India win toss, opt to bat first against Australia

London [UK], June 9 (ANI): India will be batting first in their second match of the ongoing World Cup against Australia after they won the toss at The Oval here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 14:23 IST

Injured Neymar likely to return after four weeks

Paris [France], June 9 (ANI): Days after Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed that Neymar will miss Copa America, his club Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday revealed that the 27-year old striker's injury may take four weeks to recover.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 13:56 IST

Vaughan picks his six J's for Ashes series

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Former England player Michael Vaughan is impressed with his team's performance in the ongoing World Cup and has taken no time to pick his six J's for the forthcoming Ashes series.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 12:19 IST

Thibaut Courtois believes Eden Hazard is going to make a...

Leeds [UK], June 9 (ANI): Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is excited to play alongside his Belgium team-mate Eden Hazard, who recently signed for the club coming from Chelsea, saying that hoping to win many titles next season.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 11:30 IST

Southgate effaces rumours regarding his England departure

Leeds [UK], June 9 (ANI): England national football team manager Gareth Southgate has no hankering of leaving his duty for any club as he said he is committed to England.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 10:53 IST

Martino aims to do well in Gold Cup rather than in friendlies

Leeds [UK], June 9 (ANI): Although Mexico manager Tata Martino, who took the charge at the beginning of 2019, won all the three matches he guided in, he aims to do well in the Gold Cup rather than in friendlies.

Read More
iocl