Nations League: Portugal beat Netherlands, lift title

Porto [Portugal], June 10 (ANI): Portugal defeated Netherlands by 1-0 to clinch the inaugural UEFA Nations League title here on Monday.

The game witnessed no goal in the first half. However, in the 60th minute, Goncalo Guedes handed over Portugal a one-goal lead which helped them earn the title. Netherlands, after a goal from Portugal, made desperate attempts to equalise the score but failed.

It was Guedes's fourth goal in 17 appearances for Portugal and his first competitive international strike.

The hosts were labelled as favourites in the final as they had shown scintillating performances in their recent matches which include their 3-1 victory over Switzerland in the semi-finals. During the semi-final match, Cristiano Ronaldo netted a hat-trick which helped them enter into the final.

Portugal's Bernardo Silva was named as the player of the tournament. Moreover, this was Ronaldo's 29th career trophy. (ANI)

