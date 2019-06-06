Ronaldo celebrates after scoring goal against Switzerland
Ronaldo celebrates after scoring goal against Switzerland

Nations League: Ronaldo's hat-trick helps Portugal seal finals berth

ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 03:53 IST

Porto [Portugal], Jun 6 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo's timely hat-trick helped Portugal defeat Switzerland 3-1 on Wednesday to enter the finals of the Nations League.
Ronaldo was seen in spectacular form throughout the match and his individual brilliance stood out as Portugal raced into the finals of the Nations League.
The Juventus star won a free-kick thanks to a challenge from Swiss Kevin Mbabu, and he fired the ball past a messy wall created by Switzerland into the bottom-right corner beyond the static goalkeeper Yann Sommer to give Portugal a lead.
However, it just took Switzerland 12 minutes to get the equaliser as Ricardo Rodriguez scored after a highly controversial penalty kick was awarded to Portugal, but video review canceled out the penalty and Switzerland was handed out a spot kick.
Portugal suffered a blow when their star player Pepe went off with an arm injury, and Switzerland began to look like they would go away with a victory, as Shaqiri caused problems in Portugal's ranks.
But Ronaldo came to his side's aid when it mattered the most. He struck his second goal with a low first-time finish from a Silva cut-back, and he added a third in the 90th minute, giving Portugal a 3-1 victory.
England and Netherlands will take on each other on June 6 in the next semi-final to decide who will play Portugal in the finals.
UEFA created the Nations League to give European teams more meaningful games and reduce the number of friendlies. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 05:11 IST

CWC'19: Mashrafe Mortaza defends Mushfiqur Rahim over run-out blunder

London [UK], Jun 6 (ANI): Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza defended his wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim after he committed a run-out blunder in the match against New Zealand on Wednesday at the Oval.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 03:38 IST

CWC'19: Indian supporters elated over team's win, ask Men in...

Southampton [UK], Jun 6 (ANI): India defeated South Africa by six wickets in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Wednesday, following which celebrations were witnessed outside the stadium as well as across India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 03:18 IST

CWC'19: Dhoni sports gloves with Army insignia in Proteas match

Southampton [UK], Jun 6 (ANI): Indian wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni was seen donning the 'Balidan' (sacrifice) badge on his wicket-keeping glove during the team's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against South Africa on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 02:40 IST

Paris-Saint Germain confirms Gianluigi Buffon's exit

Paris [France], Jun 6 (ANI): French football club Paris-Saint Germain on Wednesday confirmed that the club won't be renewing the contract of Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 01:53 IST

CWC'19: Two wins in a row for New Zealand as they trump Bangladesh

London [UK], Jun 6 (ANI): New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by two wickets in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at the Oval on Wednesday. With this win, the Kiwis have won both their matches in the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 01:12 IST

CWC'19: Proteas' Chris Morris says 'anything can happen' in...

Southampton [UK], Jun 6 (ANI): After facing defeat at the hands of India on Wednesday in their World Cup clash, South African all-rounder Chris Morris said anything can happen in low-scoring matches, but it is important for the team to create chances and latch onto them.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 00:54 IST

It was a professional effort from us: Kohli on maiden CWC'19...

Southampton [UK], Jun 6 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli lauded India's victory over South Africa in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in Southampton on Wednesday, terming it a 'professional effort'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 23:59 IST

CWC'19: India starts with a win, defeats South Africa by 6 wickets

Southampton [UK], June 5 (ANI): India defeated South Africa by six wickets in their first match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Southampton on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 22:48 IST

India played fearlessly, says Igor Stimac after losing to Curacao

Buriram [Thailand], June 5 (ANI): India football head coach Igor Stimac stated that Blue Tigers played fearlessly in the second half despite losing to Curacao in the first match of King's Cup on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 22:44 IST

Australian Open: Sindhu, Sameer cruise into second round

Sydney [Australia], Jun 5 (ANI): Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Sameer Verma cruised into the second round of the Australian Open at the Quaycentre in Sydney on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 20:53 IST

CWC'19: Players to watch out in fast and furious Aussie-Windies battle

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Defending champions Australia and the first-ever winners West Indies will lock horns in a fast and furious ICC Men's Cricket World Cup battle on June 6 at the Tent Bridge in Nottingham.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 19:23 IST

King's Cup: India lose to Curacao 3-1

Buriram [Thailand], June 5 (ANI): India started their King's Cup campaign with a 3-1 loss against Curacao on Wednesday at Chang Arena, in Buriram, Thailand.

Read More
iocl