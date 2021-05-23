Need to be focused as we have UCL final coming up: Aguero

Manchester [UK], May 23 (ANI): Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will be playing his final Premier League game for the club later today.

The Argentine striker - the club's all-time record goalscorer - will don the City shirt for the final time at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, as the Premier League champions will welcome Everton in the Premier League's season finale.

After the game against Everton, Aguero would play his final game for City against Chelsea in the Champions League final which will be played on May 29 in Porto.

With 10,000 supporters in attendance at the stadium for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will be able to bid an emotional farewell to Aguero, showing their appreciation for a remarkable career in blue.

"I am going to approach the game the same way as I always do: play my way, my style of play and do my best and then after the game, I will greet the fans as they will be there," the official website of Manchester City quoted Aguero as saying.



"I'm going to enjoy it but first and foremost, I need to be focused as we have the Champions League Final the week after. I will do my best for however many minutes I am given and afterwards enjoy myself with the fans," he added.

When asked about his message to Manchester City fans, Aguero said: "My message to the fans is: Thank you. Thank you to the City fans for always supporting me. When you feel the love from your fans, everything is a lot easier. It's the same for anyone in any line of work - when someone believes in you, you do better. I owe a lot to the people at this club because I have the City fans to thank for everything."

"I remember being on the pitch and playing badly - games where I have played really badly - but it was incredible to see the fans still got behind me. I remember them shouting my name. I just want to say thank you and hope that they enjoy this moment. I have always felt it (appreciation), even from Manchester United fans! I go out to eat and everyone always shows me a lot of respect," he added.

Aguero had joined City in 2011 and he has made 388 appearances in all competitions, scoring 258 goals along the way.

With City, Aguero managed to win five Premier League titles, six League Cup titles, and one FA Cup. (ANI)

