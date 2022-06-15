Need to pick up from where we left, India captain Sunil Chhetri on clash with Hong Kong

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI): Indian men's football team captain Sunil Chhetri said that his team need to focus on the upcoming Asian Cup Qualifier clash against Hong Kong and end the tournament on a positive note.

India play Hong Kong in their last match of the Group D Asian Cup qualifiers at the VYBK on Tuesday while Afghanistan play Cambodia in the other match of the day.

"There is a big prize at the end which is a qualification to the Asian Cup. Even though we have done good in the last two games, we have not achieved anything yet. What we have learnt is to keep everything aside. We just have to focus on the next game, and end the tournament on a positive note," captain Sunil Chhetri said in a statement.



"I think we just need to pick up from where we left because, at the start of the tournament, the coach had made sure that we played the tournament to win," he added.

Sunil, currently on 83 international goals, made a mention of the young guns in the team, who are coming out with flying colours.

"I'm telling you good things are going to happen with this team. Slowly and steadily, they are understanding what they have to do. The likes of Akash, Jeakson, Suresh, Anwar - just imagine what they will be able to do once they get 10-20 caps under their belt," said the captain.

Team India defeated Afghanistan in their previous AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match by 2-1 on Saturday. (ANI)

