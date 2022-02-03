Need to win our remaining matches with positive mindset: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 3 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic was dejected with his team's second-half performance following their 2-2 draw against SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Wednesday.

The Marina Machans raced into a two-goal lead through goals from Hira Mondal (2' OG) and Ninthoinganba Meetei (15') in the early stages of the match. Darren Sidoel (61') pulled one back with a well-hit free-kick and the equaliser finally came through Lalrinliana Hnamte (90+1') which ended the game in a draw.

"I need to split my team into two halves. The first half was excellent. And the second half was not good because we didn't do what we did in the first half. We didn't keep the ball and of course, we made some changes, we had some problems. We cannot concede a goal like this," said Bozidar Bandovic in a post-match press conference, as per the ISL website.



"We need to bring confidence to the team, we need to use this first half that we played very well with the two goals. But football is like this and we need to keep trying and keep our mentality positive and try to win the next game. Of course, it's very painful when you lose a game like this and this shouldn't have happened," he added.

The head coach further said the despite gettinga draw in the match, his side wil have a positive mindest and will try to win the remaining matches.

"We needed a win today. We did take one point, there are six more games and we need to keep playing and keep giving everything and try to win the games," said the head coach.

With this draw, Chennaiyin FC keeps their semi-final hopes alive. Bandovic side stands on the sixth spot in the league table with 19 points from 14 matches. (ANI)

