Neil Critchley leaves Liverpool's U23 coaching role to join Blackpool FC

Blackpool [UK], Mar 2 (ANI): Liverpool's U23 coach Neil Critchley on Monday left the position to take up the role of head coach at Blackpool FC.

Critchley has agreed to a contract that runs until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Blackpool FC's newly appointed head coach said he is delighted to join the club and cannot wait to get started.

"I am absolutely delighted to join Blackpool. The trust and faith that has been shown in me from Simon (Sadler) and Ben (Mansford) gives me a very special feeling inside. I can't wait to get started, I'm really looking forward to the weeks and months ahead, meeting the players, working on the grass, developing the team and meeting some of the supporters," Blackpool FC's official website quoted Critchley as saying.

Reflecting on the time he spent at Liverpool, Critchley said it was 'truly special'.

"The time I've had at Liverpool has been truly special. I've been incredibly well supported there from Alex Inglethorpe, the Academy Manager, and all the staff. It's a truly special football club and it's the people that make the football club the place that it is. It would have had to have taken something equally as special, if not more, for me to even think about leaving," he said. (ANI)

