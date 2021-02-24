Neil Lennon resigns as Celtic FC manager, John Kennedy to take interim charge

Glasgow [UK], February 24 (ANI): Celtic FC on Wednesday announced that manager Neil Lennon has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

"Celtic Football Club today announced that Neil Lennon has resigned from his position as football manager with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

The club said that the current assistant manager, John Kennedy, will take interim charge of the team.



Lennon has served the club with distinction as both player and manager, delivering numerous successes, most recently completing the Domestic Treble in December. In his second period as Celtic manager, he has achieved five trophy successes, to add to his three League titles and two Scottish Cup victories in his first period as manager.

Celtic FC are currently placed in the second position in the Scottish Premiership table with 64 points, 18 points behind table-toppers Rangers.

"We have experienced a difficult season due to so many factors and, of course, it is very frustrating and disappointing that we have not been able to hit the same heights as we did previously. I have worked as hard as ever to try and turn things around, but unfortunately we have not managed to get the kind of run going that we have needed," the club's official website quoted Lennon as saying.

"I have always given my best to the club and have been proud to deliver silverware to the Celtic supporters. The club will always be part of me. I will always be a Celtic supporter myself and I will always want the best for Celtic. I would like to thank so many people at the club who have given me so much and I would also like to thank my family for their love and support. I wish the Celtic supporters, players, staff and directors nothing but success for the future," he added.

Celtic FC will next play against Aberdeen on February 27. (ANI)

