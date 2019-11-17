Netherlands, Germany qualify for Euro 2020

Nyon [Switzerland], Nov 17 (ANI): The Netherlands and Germany have sealed their place for next year's Euro Cup after going away with a positive result in their respective matches of the qualifying tournament.

The Netherlands was held to a 0-0 draw by Northern Ireland at Windsor Park, but this result was enough in enabling to allow the side go three points clear of Ireland to seal their place in the next year's European tournament, uefa.com reported.

On the other hand, Germany qualified for a record 13th successive Euro Cup after registering a 4-0 win over Belarus. Matthias Ginter opened the scoring for Germany and after that, Toni Kroos added two goals to take the side to a comfortable position.

Croatia and Austria also booked their place for Euro 2020 after registering wins in their respective matches.

Croatia qualified as group E winners while Slovakia missed the chance to go second and now instead are fourth. Croatia trailed at the half-time to Robert Bozenik's goal, but goals from Nikola Vlasic and Bruno Petkovic turned it around for them. Ivan Perisic secured the win for the side.

While Austria has now reached back-to-back Euro tournaments for the first time in their history. The side defeated North Macedonia 2-1 to seal their place.

So far, 16 teams have qualified for the next year's tournament and they are as follows-- Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, England, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine.

Euro Cup is scheduled to be played from June 12- July 12, 2020, and it will be played in 12 different cities.

Portugal is the defending champions as they won the 2016 edition. (ANI)

