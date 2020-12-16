Neto delighted with Wolves' 'very important' win over Chelsea

Wolverhampton [UK], December 16 (ANI): Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto expressed delight over the team's victory over Chelsea and said it was very important for his side to get back to winning ways after facing two back to back defeats.

Wolves secured a 2-1 win against Chelsea in the Premier League here on Tuesday.

"It was very important. We came from two losses, but we are very happy with the game that we have done. I'm happy for the team. The work that the team did, it was amazing," the club's official website quoted Neto as saying.



"We came here today with a joy and we want to win so much that we work so hard. We were down for one goal, but the mentality of this team is to continue and to get the three points and we are very happy," he added.

During the match, Chelsea took the lead with the help of Olivier Giroud's strike in the 49th minute. However, Daniel Podence scored the equaliser for Wolves in the 66th minute before Neto netted the winner in the dying minutes of the game.

Neto further stated: "We've worked hard since the day one, we've worked hard since the last loss, because we want to get three points in this game, and we worked so hard, but we got what was deserved from this game."

Wolves are currently placed in the 10th spot on the Premier League table with 20 points and will now take on Burnley on Monday. (ANI)

