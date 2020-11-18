Neuer is best goalkeeper in the world: Bayern Munich President

Munich [Germany], November 18 (ANI): Bayern Munich President Herbert Hainer has hailed Manuel Neuer saying that the latter is the "best goalkeeper in the world."

Hainer's comments came after Neuer scripted a new record by becoming Germany's most-capped goalkeeper. Hainer also went on to say that Neuer is a "true role model" both on and off the pitch.

"I would like to congratulate Manuel Neuer on his 96th international cap. The current FC Bayern captain thereby takes over from our former captain and Bayern legend Sepp Maier as the record national keeper and now holds the record outright," Bayern Munich's official website quoted Hainer as saying.



"Manuel has revolutionised the game in goal and, to my mind, he is the best goalkeeper in the world plus an outstanding captain both for FC Bayern and the national team. Manuel is a true role model both on and off the pitch. German football can be proud of this personality," he added.

Neuer achieved the feat during Germany's Nations League match against Spain on Wednesday. However, during the match, Germany suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat.

Ferran Torres scored thrice in the clash while Alvaro Morata, Rodri and Mikel Oyarzabal netted one goal each to guide Spain to an impressive win. (ANI)

