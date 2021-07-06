Never feared for my international career, Southgate's support has been brilliant: Maguire

London [UK], July 6 (ANI): England defender Harry Maguire on Tuesday said that he never feared for his international career during the testing times both on and off the field.

Maguire was arrested last year in August. He was sent off during a Three Lions' match against Denmark in October.

There were calls for the England superstar to be dropped, but manager Gareth Southgate stuck with him and now the results are now there for everyone to see.

"I never feared for my international career. Without getting into too much detail about what went off last summer, I knew where I stood in regards to that. I always knew what went off. I'm totally over it. It was a tough time, for sure, but I've moved on," Goal.com quoted Maguire as saying.



"Gareth's support of me has been brilliant since I made my debut for England. Ever since, when I've been available, I've pretty much played in every game possible. That gives me great confidence, belief, and trust," he added.

Further talking about his career, Maguire said: "Every time I step onto the pitch I'm trying to repay the faith and the trust. I've had lots of conversations, lots of texts, lots of phone calls from Gareth. And then speaking to him when I've come into camp he's always there to help."

"It's impossible to go through a career without having bad moments and making mistakes. Gareth passes on his experiences and the way he handles things and I'm always open to learning and improving. I can't speak highly enough of Gareth and what he has done for me personally and the trust and faith he has put in me," he added.

England defeated Ukraine in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Euro 2020 and the side would now lock horns against Denmark in the semifinals.

The semi-final clash between England and Denmark will be played on Wednesday here at the Wembley Stadium. (ANI)

