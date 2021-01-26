Never felt that I needed to sub Bale: Mourinho

Wycombe [UK], January 26 (ANI): Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that he never felt like taking Gareth Bale off during the club's impressive win over Wycombe. Tottenham secured a brilliant 4-1 win over Wycombe in the FA Cup here on Tuesday.

During the clash, Wycombe scored the opening goal in the 25th minute but Bale's strike levelled the scores. Harry Winks then handed Tottenham a lead in the 86th minute before Tanguy Ndombele netted twice in the dying minutes of the match to take the scoreline to 4-1.

"It was good. Some good movement. Some one and against ones, beating people, attacking people, creating chances. Of course, scoring a goal," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying about Bale's performance.



"Apart from that I never felt he couldn't play the 90 minutes. I never felt that I needed to change him and that is good. Of course, the Championship [opponents] is a good, competitive level and the aggression is high and the intensity is good. So I'm happy," he added.

The manager is also impressed with the team's overall performance in the game and said the attitude of the players was "very professional.

"We had some good performances from the boys that started the game. Of course, Winks was man of the match, which is very much deserved because I thought he was very, very good in everything he did, apart from the goal," he said.

"The goal is just a very small important detail but I'm happy because I think the attitude of the team was very professional and it's the kind of game that, even if we lose because we don't take chances and they score in the last minutes, let's say that I wouldn't be sad because it was a very professional performance," Mourinho added.

Tottenham will now take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Friday. (ANI)

