Never imagined winning Champions League: Alphonso Davies

Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 24 (ANI): Bayern Munich's left-back Alphonso Davies has said that he could have never imagined winning the Champions League.

His remark came as Paris Saint-Germain stumbled to a 0-1 loss against Bayern Munich in the finals of Champions League on Sunday (local time).

With Bayern winning the tournament, Davies has become the first Canadian to win the Champions League.

"I just want to say thank you guys for supporting me back home. This is for you guys. You know, who would have thought a guy from Canada playing at a club like Bayern Munich and winning the Champions League? I never could have guessed it," Goal.com quoted Davies as saying.

"If someone told me this two years ago, I would've said you're lying but I mean dreams do come true and I just want to say thank you everyone for supporting me back home," he added.

Bayern Munich won their sixth Champions League title after registering a 1-0 win over Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the finals of the Champions League.

Kingsley Coman netted the only goal scored in the match in the 59th minute.

"Kingsley, we knew he has pace, can play amazingly on his day and today he showed it. Every time one-on-one he went at the defender, did well and his goal, you don't really see Kingsley scoring headers, but that just goes to show you that guy is full of surprises," Davies said.

Winning the Champions League title means that Bayern Munich have become treble winners for the second time in the club's 120-year history.

With their 11th consecutive win coming over PSG in the final, Hansi Flick's team has now also set the record for the longest consecutive winning run in the history of the Champions League. (ANI)

