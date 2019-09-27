Never said it was going to be easy this season, says Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Sept 27 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is upbeat even as the club remains quite low on the points table.

"I never said it was going to be easy this season. I've said it many times, there are going to be ups and downs, highs and lows and when we lose a game we have to trust ourselves and what we're doing, eyes on the prize and keep working to the principles we believe in," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Solskjaer also said that any game in the Premier League is 'winnable' as well as 'loseable'.

"Any game in the Premier League is winnable but is also loseable, it's margins, fine margins and sometimes you stand there smiling happy to have won a game, sometimes angry because you've lost, you've got to portray the right image," he said.

Currently, Manchester United is on the eighth position on the Premier League's points table with eight points.

The club will now compete against Arsenal on October 1. (ANI)

