Newcastle United's head coach Steve Bruce (Photo/ Newcastle United Twitter)

Newcastle United appoints Steve Bruce head coach

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:05 IST

Tyneside [UK], July 17 (ANI): Newcastle United on Wednesday announced the appointment of Steve Bruce as their new head coach in place of Rafa Benitez.
The 58-year-old is delighted over his appointment and called it a 'special moment'.
"I'm delighted and incredibly proud to be appointed as head coach of Newcastle United. This is my boyhood club. It was my dad's club. So this is a very special moment for me and my family," the club's official website quoted Bruce as saying.
Bruce also stated that he is ready for the challenge that is ahead of him and will give everything to make the supporters proud.
"There is a huge challenge ahead of us, but it's one that my staff and I are ready for. We'll roll our sleeves up and we'll be giving it everything from the off to ensure supporters have a successful team that they can be proud of," he said.
Lee Charnley, managing director at Newcastle United, is elated over Bruce's appointment as he said: "Steve has a deep affection for Newcastle United and we are very pleased that a coach with his vast experience and connections to the club and city has joined us."
"Steve knows what this club means to supporters and to the region and he will put his heart and soul into leading our talented group of players with the full support of our staff."
Bruce and his staff will travel to China and will meet the squad following Wednesday's Premier League Asia Trophy clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers. (ANI)

