Newcastle United confirms Rafael Benitez's exit

Newcastle [UK], June 24 (ANI): English football club -- Newcastle United -- on Monday confirmed that manager Rafa Benitez will be leaving the club once his contract expires on June 30.

"It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on June 30th 2019," Newcastle United said in an official statement.

"We have worked hard to extend Rafa's contract over a significant period of time. However, it has not been - and will not be - possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives," the statement added.

The club also informed that the other coaching staff comprising Paco de Miguel Moreno, Antonio Gomez Perez, and Mikel Antia will be leaving the club too on June 30.

"We would like to thank Rafa and his coaching team for their efforts over the last three years and their significant contribution to what has been collectively achieved. The process to appoint a successor will now begin," Newcastle United said.

The club had appointed Benitez as a successor to Steve McClaren in the Premier League 2015/16 season. Newcastle had appointed him mid-season and the team still had ten more matches to play before his appointment as manager.

Newcastle finished at the 13th place in the Premier League standings in the 2018/19 season. The Premier League title was won by Manchester City with 98 points, whereas Liverpool finished second with 97 points.

The team will take on Arsenal FC in their first match in the Premier League 2019/20 season. (ANI)

