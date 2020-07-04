Newcastle United sign former Motherwell goalkeeper Mark Gillespie

Newcastle [UK], July 4 (ANI): Newcastle United on Friday confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Mark Gillespie on a three-year deal.

The 28-year-old was born in Newcastle and started his career with the Magpies at Academy level before joining Carlisle United in 2008 at the age of 16.

"It is an unbelievable feeling for me to sign for Newcastle. Being a supporter all my life and to be released at 16 was disappointing, but I have gone away, worked hard. Now I am back and I cannot wait to make the most of an opportunity every Geordie would dream of," said Gillespie in an official statement.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper featured in 180 matches for the Cumbrians before moving to Walsall in the summer of 2017.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mark aboard. He was here when he was young and has gone on to do very well. He will give us really healthy competition with our goalkeepers and we wish him the very best of luck," said Steve Bruce, head coach. (ANI)

