Next Gen Cup 2022: Kerala Blasters FC lose to Tottenham in semi-finals

London [UK], July 28 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC endured a difficult afternoon as they lost 0-7 to Tottenham Hotspur in the second semi-final of the Next Generation Cup 2022 at the Tottenham Hotspur Academy Ground in London on Wednesday.

The English side got off to a fast start and started putting pressure on Kerala Blasters FC right from the kick-off.

However, Tomasz Tchorz's men were able to create an opening and got their first big chance after the Spurs' goalkeeper's faulty pass was intercepted by Ajsal, but the latter failed to make a quick decision in the attacking third as the Blasters were dispossessed in a very encouraging position.

Tottenham Hotspur continued to be the dominant side, pulling strings and having a lion's share of the possession.

Spurs drew first blood in the 31st minute after a save from Sachin Suresh fell onto Jahziah Linton who made no mistake and fired it down the middle.

The English side had breathing space as they slotted another one as Riley Owen found Jaden Williams through a lofted pass in the box, with the latter latching it into the bottom corner of the net to make it 2-0 for his side.

Tottenham Hotspur went into the break with the two-goal cushion intact.



Spurs fired off a great second half as Max McKnight made it three. The full-back was left unmarked after a threaded pass from Owen and he made no mistake in finding the net.

In the 60th minute, Kerala Blasters FC had their best chance of the match after a brilliant one-two between Jeakson Singh and Givson Singh found the latter in a shooting position but his shot went narrowly above the bar.

A minute later, Spurs fired their fourth from a brilliant counter-attack through Tom Bloxham.

In the 73rd minute, George Abbott skillfully got past two defenders and passed to his man on the left. Receiving the ball on the run, the attackers netted in the right corner to make it five for Spurs.

Then, Williams scored his side's sixth from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Bijoy Varghese.

In the closing stages of the game, Williams completed his hat-trick after dribbling past three players and shooting into the far post from his weaker foot to make it seven.

Kerala Blasters FC will now fight for third place against Crystal Palace in the London leg of the event. (ANI)

