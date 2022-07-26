Next Gen Cup: Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC name their squads

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC announced their respective squads for the Next Gen Cup 2022, hosted by the Premier League, due to be held in the United Kingdom.

Both clubs' reserve teams will face the academy sides of some of the top Premier League clubs in the international competition that will also see an academy side from South Africa as one of the participating teams.

A second-place finish in the inaugural Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) earned the Tuskers a ticket to the Next Gen Cup. With Tomasz Tchorz leading as the head coach of the U-21 team, which also comprises two U-23 players, the Blasters will be ready to shine bright on the big stage.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC, winners of the RFDL have fielded a 20-man squad for the Next Gen Cup. Led by head coach Naushad Moosa, the side features new signings Felixson Fernandes, Clarence Fernandes and Ankith Padmanabhan.

"We are really glad to be here in London and I'm especially happy for the boys who have worked hard to earn this experience. The Reliance Foundation Development League gave me the opportunity to watch some of the players in action, and assess where they stand on their path to the first team. The NextGen Cup will now help us play against some of the best youth teams in England, and we're all really excited," said Moosa in a statement.

Namgyal Bhutia is set to lead the Blue Colts out into action for the Next Gen Cup, having qualified as winners of the RF Development League.

"This squad here is a mix of players who have played for the first team, and some others who are working hard to get noticed. They are all really motivated, and I am sure that they will perform to the best of their abilities," Moosa added.

Bengaluru FC squad:



Goalkeepers: Dipesh Chauhan, Sharon Padattil

Defenders: Felixson Fernandes, Clarence Fernandes, Robin Yadav, Namgyal Bhutia, Rajanbir Singh, Tomthinganba Meetei

Midfielders: Kamalesh Palanisamy, Bekey Oram, Shighil Nambrath, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Lalhmingchuanga Fanai, Lalremtuanga Fanai

Strikers: Lalpekhlua, Monirul Molla, Ankith Padmanabhan, Thoi Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Akashdeep Singh

Kerala Blasters FC squad:

Goalkeepers: Sachin Suresh, Muheet Shabir Khan, Muhammad Murshid

Defenders: Muhammed Basith, Hormipan Ruivah, Bijoy V, Tejas Krishna, Marvan Hussain, Sherin Salari, Aritra Das

Midfielders: Muhammed Jasin, Jeakson Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Muhammed Azhar

Forwards: Muhammed Ajsal, Muhammed Aimen, Nihal Sudheesh. (ANI)

