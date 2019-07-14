Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar
Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar

Neymar should join club where he's going to be happy: Dunga

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:08 IST

Leeds [UK], July 14 (ANI): Amid Neymar's transfer speculations, former Brazil boss Dunga said that Paris Saint-Germain player should join a club where he is going to be happy.
"It's important that he chooses where he's going to be happy, where he will enjoy playing," Goal.com quoted Dunga as saying.
Dunga is hoping that Neymar will demonstrate his full potential in the next season.
"People don't understand that the Brazilian player is different from the European one. We like to play, to have fun, otherwise we get tense, sad... I hope that next season he can give us a lot of joy and demonstrate his full potential. It's up to him," he said.
"Dunga further added: "He has many qualities, technical quality. He does everything a player needs to do and has matured a lot. He wins fouls now and he likes more to score, and not only to dribble. I think he's in a good moment." (ANI)

