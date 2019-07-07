Brazilian midfielder Casemiro
Brazilian midfielder Casemiro

Neymar the best Brazilian player, says Casemiro

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 09:46 IST

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 6 (ANI): As Brazil and Peru get ready to lock horns in the Copa America final, Brazilian defensive midfielder Casemiro heaped praise on Neymar, calling him the team's best player.
Neymar is currently not a part of the team's squad due to his ankle injury. In view of this, Casemiro said his presence would have made the team a lot better.
"The quality of Neymar, indisputably we have to say he is the best Brazilian player. If Neymar were here, it would be better for us and it would help a lot more, but he isn't and we have to overcome his absence, overcome this difficulty," Goal.com quoted Casemiro as saying.
"If the kid is OK, I'll tell you, it's almost impossible to stop him. He is a player of extreme quality, already demonstrated for all, already demonstrated in the Brazilian squad. We have great players. We have created a game identity, but if he were here it would be much better," he added.
Brazil have already defeated Peru 5-0 once in the group stages so the side would go in into the finals with confidence. Casemiro registered the first goal for the team in the win against Peru.
Casemiro added that the team needs to stick to their gameplan and have to avoid deviating from their match-winning formula.
"You have to know the time to suffer, you have to know the time to attack, you have to know the time to defend. Above all, we are creating a very solid team at the back. When I say solid back, it's not just the defenders, everyone is committed. That's it, don't lose our characteristics," Casemiro said.
"We don't have to do anything different from what we're doing, not only in relation to the last matches, but for the last two, three years. We built a good average of wins, a few losses. We don't have to do anything different. We have to play our football. We know there is a great team as an opponent, but it is our football," he added.
Brazil defeated Argentina 2-0 in the semi-finals and the team have solid momentum on their side.
On the other hand, Peru registered a 3-0 victory over the last year's tournament winner Chile.
Brazil takes on Peru in the Copa America final on July 7. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:32 IST

India have better chance of winning World Cup: Dimuth Karunaratne

Leeds [UK], July 7 (ANI): Out of the four teams -- Australia, India, England, and New Zealand -- who have entered the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, India has the better chance of winning the title, feels Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:39 IST

Rohit Sharma is here to lift Cup, not to create records

Leeds [UK], July 7 (ANI): After scripting a world record by smashing five tons in a single edition of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, India opening batsman Rohit Sharma said that he is not here to create records but to lift the title.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:31 IST

Banned Jayasuriya watches SL-India's World Cup clash

Leeds [UK], July 6 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka player Sanath Jayasuriya, who was handed a two-year ban by International Cricket Council (ICC) in February, was spotted at the Headingley Cricket Ground when his national team was competing against India in the World Cup here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 22:53 IST

CWC'19: Rohit, Rahul shine as India beat SL by 7 wickets

Leeds [UK], July 6 (ANI): Centuries by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul guided India to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Headingley on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 22:51 IST

Virat Kohli completes 1000 runs in World Cup

Leeds [UK], July 6 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday became the third Indian batsman to touch the 1000-run milestone at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 22:13 IST

Rohit Sharma smashes fifth ton, scripts World Cup record

Leeds [UK], July 6 (ANI): India opener Rohit Sharma scripted history on Saturday as he became the only batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 21:46 IST

Afghanistan to play multi-format series against West Indies

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 6 (ANI): Afghanistan are going to host West Indies in November for three T20Is, three ODIs and a one-off Test match in their adopted home country, India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 21:22 IST

England cricketers take time out for Wimbledon

London [UK], July 6 (ANI): Ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final, some of the England cricketers switched off to the centre court of the All England Tennis Club to enjoy the ongoing Wimbledon on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 20:49 IST

Hockey India names nine women players for special goalkeeping camp

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday announced nine women players for the seven-day special goalkeeping camp.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 20:41 IST

PR Sreejesh hails special camp for goalkeepers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI): Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on Saturday said that seven-day special camp for goalkeepers was a good initiative to fine-tune goalkeeping skills.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 20:17 IST

I will do everything to make sure we succeed: Igor Stimac ahead...

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): A day before the commencement of Intercontinental Cup, India coach Igor Stimac said that he will do everything to make sure that the team succeeds.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 19:26 IST

Duminy to retire from ODIs after SA-Aus CWC'19 match

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): South Africa batting all-rounder JP Duminy is set to retire from the One-Day International (ODI) cricket after the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Australia at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Read More
iocl