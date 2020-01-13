Neymar thinks four-man frontline 'worked well' for PSG after draw against Monaco

Leeds [UK], Jan 13 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar is in favour of sticking with an all-out attacking approach saying that 'it worked well' against Monaco.

PSG witnessed a 3-3 draw against Monaco on Monday in Ligue 1.

Neymar scored twice in the match and Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe all played in the front despite their backline being exposed.

"We scored three goals. I think that it worked well. We have quality, we know it. I think you made a mistake with this question but I responded," Goal.com quoted Neymar as saying.

Neymar is looking to improve as he wants to avoid losing home points.

"It was a great game. A good test. We didn't play our best game, but we played well. We created scoring opportunities for ourselves. We have to keep moving forward and do better to avoid losing home points," he said.

PSG currently holds the top spot on the Ligue 1 table with 46 points. (ANI)

