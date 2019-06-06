Neymar to miss Copa America due to ankle injury

Leeds UK], June 6 (ANI): Brazil forward Neymar will miss Copa America after he suffered an ankle injury during their friendly match with Qatar, confirmed Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

"After suffering a sprain in his right ankle during Wednesday's game against Qatar, Neymar was evaluated and subjected to image tests that confirmed a ligament rupture in the ankle. Due to the seriousness of the injury, Neymar will not have the physical conditions and sufficient recovery time to participate in the Copa America Brazil 2019," Goal.com quoted CBF's statement.

Neymar suffered an injury in the 21st minute when they were at a one-goal lead. The opening goal was scored by Richarlison in the 16th minute. Later, in the 24th minute, Gabriel Jesus added another goal to hand their side a two-goal lead over Qatar.

In their statement, CBF also said that they will begin Neymar's replacement process on Thursday.

"As of this Thursday, the technical committee of the Brazilian National Team will begin the process of selecting a replacement," the statement added. (ANI)

