Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar
Neymar transfer talks more advanced, says Leonardo

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 19:50 IST

Leeds [UK], Aug 10 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has said that Neymar's transfer talks from the club are 'more advanced' than before.
"Talks are more advanced than before, but no agreement. We will see what happens. Everybody needs the future to be defined," Goal.com quoted Leonardo as saying.
Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona back in 2017. However, he is rumoured to be returning to Barcelona or make a move to Real Madrid.
PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel said that Neymar is still a 'little injured'.
"He is still a little injured. He took a knock and did not do a full week [of training]," Tuchel said.
Tuchel also praised the 20-year-old Kylian Mbappe. "Yes, he is a star, but I do not think about him that way. I am always trying to find ways to get him to score. He wants responsibility, he is ready and he is mature," he said. (ANI)

