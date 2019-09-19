Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar
Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar

Neymar's Champions League suspension reduced to two games

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:12 IST

Leeds [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar's Champions League suspension on Tuesday was reduced from three games to two games by Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Neymar was handed a three-match suspension after he insulted match officials through social media at the end of the Champions League match between Paris St-Germain and Manchester United, which took place March 6.
"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rendered its final decision in the appeal filed by the French club Paris St-Germain and the player Neymar Da Silva Santos Jr. against the decision taken by the UEFA Appeals Body on 18 June 2019," Goal.com quoted CAS's statement as saying.
"The player was found to have insulted match officials through social media at the end of the Champions League match Paris St-Germain vs Manchester United on 6 March 2019 and sanctioned with a 3-match suspension from UEFA competition matches for which he would otherwise be eligible," it added.
CAS said that a hearing was held at its headquarters on September 13 and Neymar's suspension was reduced to two matches.
"Following an appeal filed on 18 July 2019 by both Paris St-Germain and the player, this CAS procedure was referred to a Sole Arbitrator, Prof. Ulrich Haas (Germany). A hearing was held at the CAS headquarters on 13 September 2019, during which the parties and their legal representatives were heard," the statement said.
"In the application of Art. 15 (1) lit. b of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations which provides for a minimum suspension of two matches in case of "abusive language" directed at a match official, the Sole Arbitrator partially upheld the appeal and reduced the suspension imposed by UEFA on Neymar Jr. to two (2) UEFA competition matches for which he would otherwise be eligible," it added. (ANI)

