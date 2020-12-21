Nice to see more British managers in Premier League, says Lampard

London [UK], December 21 (ANI): Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes that the revival of British coaches in the Premier League will result in a future generation of homegrown coaches.

Lampard's remark comes as Sam Allardyce became the 11th British head coach in the Premier League when he was appointed as the manager of West Brom.

Two years ago, only five top-flight clubs had British coaches, but the number has now increased significantly. Lampard was appointed as Chelsea's boss last year and under his reign, the Blues qualified for the Champions League 2020-21 season.



"In the modern world, I don't think it matters where you're from. But it is nice that this is the Premier League here in England and we are seeing some British managers coming through and doing very well. I know there will be a lot of hard work behind that. And if that can inspire younger managers, or players who want to try to become managers, that is a great thing," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

Chelsea is currently at the eighth position in the Premier League standings with 22 points from 13 matches.

The side will next take on David Moyes' West Ham on Monday in the Premier League.

"The clubs Moyes managed are top clubs. What he's doing at West Ham is the job of a top manager. The observations of others who think he needs to redeem himself don't matter. I don't see it that way. There's nothing for him to redeem," said Lampard.

Chelsea has suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time since December 2019. The Blues were recently outclassed by Everton and Wolves and this brought an end to Chelsea's 17-game unbeaten run across all competitions. (ANI)

