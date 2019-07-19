Nigerian John Obi Mikel announces retirement from international football

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Nigerian footballer John Obi Mikel on Thursday announced his retirement from international football. His decision comes after the end of Nigeria's campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Mikel announced his retirement on Instagram.

"Egypt is a country where I've started and have finished my National career. In 2006 I played my first official championship for my Country. 2019 African Cup of Nations marks my last championship for National Team with Super Eagles. My national career started in 2003 under 17 World Cup and I'm grateful for the national team for placing me on the world arena and giving me an opportunity to show my skill and have an incredible National and International career", he wrote.

"At the age of 32, it's time for me to retire from the National team and let the youth take over, who've done an amazing job securing a bronze medal at AFCON 2019.

Thank you to all my Nigerian supporters and to my Country for all the trust, support and love you've shown me over the past 15 years. Mikel am out," he added.

[{d758a9be-6a6e-4158-a3fa-cda72d9ad7f0:intradmin/1_iDw4HEI.JPG}]

The team finished at the third place in the tournament. Nigeria lost their semi-final match against Algeria, but they were able to win the 3rd/4th playoff match against Tunisia to seal the third spot.

Mikel won the AFCON in 2013 and he also collected a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games. He represented Nigeria in the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Mikel has won two Premier League titles as well along with Champions League and Europa League trophies while representing English club side Chelsea.

The former Chelsea star, however, will be continuing his club career with Turkish club side Trabzonspor.

Mikel has signed a two-year deal with Trabzonspor and his contract includes an option to stay on for a third season. (ANI)

