Nigerian footballer John Obi Mikel (Photo/ John Obi Mikel Instagram)
Nigerian footballer John Obi Mikel (Photo/ John Obi Mikel Instagram)

Nigerian John Obi Mikel announces retirement from international football

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 08:22 IST

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Nigerian footballer John Obi Mikel on Thursday announced his retirement from international football. His decision comes after the end of Nigeria's campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Mikel announced his retirement on Instagram.
"Egypt is a country where I've started and have finished my National career. In 2006 I played my first official championship for my Country. 2019 African Cup of Nations marks my last championship for National Team with Super Eagles. My national career started in 2003 under 17 World Cup and I'm grateful for the national team for placing me on the world arena and giving me an opportunity to show my skill and have an incredible National and International career", he wrote.
"At the age of 32, it's time for me to retire from the National team and let the youth take over, who've done an amazing job securing a bronze medal at AFCON 2019.
Thank you to all my Nigerian supporters and to my Country for all the trust, support and love you've shown me over the past 15 years. Mikel am out," he added.
[{d758a9be-6a6e-4158-a3fa-cda72d9ad7f0:intradmin/1_iDw4HEI.JPG}]
The team finished at the third place in the tournament. Nigeria lost their semi-final match against Algeria, but they were able to win the 3rd/4th playoff match against Tunisia to seal the third spot.
Mikel won the AFCON in 2013 and he also collected a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games. He represented Nigeria in the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Mikel has won two Premier League titles as well along with Champions League and Europa League trophies while representing English club side Chelsea.
The former Chelsea star, however, will be continuing his club career with Turkish club side Trabzonspor.
Mikel has signed a two-year deal with Trabzonspor and his contract includes an option to stay on for a third season. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 09:12 IST

This is not how I wanted to go: Raza on Zimbabwe Cricket Suspension

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): After the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to suspend Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect, cricketer Sikandar Raza said that this is not how he wanted to bid goodbye to international cricket.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 09:11 IST

Sachin Tendulkar inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Dubai [UAE], July 19 (ANI): Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday became the latest cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 08:23 IST

Women's Ashes Test: Perry strengthens Aussies to 265/3 at stumps on Day 1

Taunton [UK], July 19 (ANI): Ellyse Perry's unbeaten 84 put Australia in a comfortable position, reaching 265 runs for the loss of three wickets at stumps on Day One of the one-off Test against England in the Women's Ashes here at the Cooper Associates County Ground on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 08:22 IST

AB de Villiers shines on T20 Blast debut

London [UK], July 19 (ANI): South African batsman made an impressive debut in England's domestic T20 competition Vitality Blast as he played a match-winning knock of 88 runs for Middlesex on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 07:52 IST

BCCI to use 'limited DRS' during Ranji Trophy knockout matches

London [UK], July 19 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be using 'limited DRS' during the Ranji Trophy knockout matches from this season to avoid howlers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:31 IST

Commonwealth TT C'ship: Indian men's, women's teams proceed to semis

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], July 18 (ANI): Indian men and women team booked their semi-final slots after winning their super eights group matches in the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:16 IST

ICC suspends Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect

Dubai [UAE], July 18 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday suspended Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect for failing to fulfil their obligation of ensuring that there is no government interference in its administration.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:15 IST

India tour of WI: No selection meeting on July 19, says BCCI

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday confirmed that there is no selection meeting on Friday to decide India's squad for the upcoming West Indies tour.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 21:57 IST

Former Australian captain Ian Chappel suffering from skin cancer

Sydney [Australia], July 18 (ANI): Former Australian captain Ian Chappell on Thursday revealed that he is suffering from skin cancer and undergoing radiotherapy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 21:56 IST

Our focus on sealing Olympic Qualification, says Manpreet Singh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Indian hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh on Thursday said next three months are critical for the team and whatever they are doing is with focus on sealing Olympic Qualification.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 21:55 IST

Niko Kovac keeps calm despite defeat to Arsenal

Leeds [UK], July 18 (ANI): Despite losing to Arsenal in the International Champions Cup opener on Thursday, Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac said he is 'very satisfied'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 21:50 IST

Indonesia Open: Srikanth Kidambi loses to Ng Ka Long Angus in...

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 18 (ANI): Indian shuttler Srikanth Kidambi has been knocked out of the Indonesia Open tournament after he faced a 17-21, 19-21 defeat at the hands of Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus here on Thursday.

Read More
iocl