No name change for UEFA Euro 2020 despite postponement until 2021

Nyon [Switzerland], April 24 (ANI): UEFA has stated that the European Championship will continue to be called Euro 2020 despite the tournament being pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Following the postponement of UEFA EURO 2020 to the summer of 2021, and after a thorough internal review as well as several discussions with partners, the UEFA Executive Committee has decided that the tournament will still be known as UEFA EURO 2020," UEFA said in a statement.

"This decision allows UEFA to keep the original vision of the tournament, which was set to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship (1960-2020)," the statement added.

Also, the UEFA Executive Committee on Thursday said that the postponed UEFA Women's Euro 2021 will be held in England from July 6 to July 31 in 2022.

The shifting of the tournament to 2022 ensures that the flagship competition has the full potential to further boost the growth of women's football. (ANI)

