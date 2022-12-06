No room for complacency: England captain Harry Kane ahead of France clash

Al Khor[Qatar], December 5 (ANI): England captain Harry Kane is leaving no stone unturned ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal clash with neighbours and defending champions France on December 11 (Saturday) in Qatar.

He cited that there was no room for complacency as Saturday's game will be a crucial one with France. He showered heaps of praise on the French side. Kane prophesied a gritty battle on the field in the upcoming match.

"Saturday will be really difficult," said the England captain. "France are a great team, reigning champions, so we know it's going to be a really tough evening," Kane was quoted as saying by Skyports.

The England captain further went on to say that in order to win global competition, "we have to play out of our skins to overcome the best teams in the world and according to him France is a formidable team".



"If you want to win the World Cup you have to play the best sides in the world and France are definitely one of those," said Harry Kane.

England are riding high after crushing Senegal 3-0 in their Round 16 match at Al Bayt stadium. They dominated the first half to take a two-goal lead. Captain Kane led from the front then followed by Jordon Henderson. England looked impressive in the World Cup, having scored twelve goals so far.

France are not too far behind. They are peaking at the right time after overpowering Poland 3-1.

Overall England and France have faced off each other in 31 matches. England enjoys the upper hand of having won 17 and France have been victorious 9 times. Whereas five matches ended in a draw.

Saturday's game will be the most anticipated knockout match of the FIFA World Cup between these two colossal European giants. (ANI)

