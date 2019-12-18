No way we are going to take Colchester lightly: Solskjaer ahead of clash

Manchester [UK], Dec 18 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said in no way they are going to take Colchester lightly during their Carabao Cup clash.

"We are at home but, of course, this is a team that has knocked out Tottenham and Crystal Palace, so there is no way we are going to take them lightly. Even though we are favourites and big favourites, we know you have to go out there, perform, create chances and score goals. We hope to do so," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Manchester United will compete against Colchester on December 19 and Solskjaer will be celebrating his one year anniversary as The Red Devils' manager on the same day.

Solskjaer called it an 'honour and privilege' to be managing Manchester United.

"My first year has gone very quickly and it has been so enjoyable. It is just an honour and privilege, of course, and I will make sure that I can have a good celebration on Wednesday," he said. (ANI)