Nobody but Neymar knows about his future plan, says Douglas Costa

Leeds [UK], June 20 (ANI): Brazil player Douglas Costa has said that he has 'no idea' regarding his team-mate Neymar's future but is certain that the 27-year-old will choose the best for his career.

"I have no idea [where Neymar will go], I guess nobody knows -- only Neymar. That's a very personal decision but he will choose the best for his career," Goal.com quoted Costa, as saying.

Neymar, who is currently recovering from an ankle injury which he picked during Brazil's friendly match against Qatar, failed to improve Paris Saint-Germain's fortune in the Champions League due to which there have been lots of speculations regarding his transfer.

Juventus winger Costa will work under newly-appointed Maurizio Sarri for this season. Costa eulogised the former Chelsea manager Sarri and is optimistic about the future.

"I don't know [Sarri] personally. I could see his work when he was at Napoli and I believe he's a great coach because he had an amazing season in my first year in Italy. I think we all have great things we can develop with Sarri," he said. (ANI)