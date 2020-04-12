Not a good time in the world: Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti on COVID-19

Liverpool [UK], April 12 (ANI): Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti expressed his concern over the spread of coronavirus, saying that "it is not a good time in the world".

"It is not a good time in the world, in England and Italy and around Europe, because of this pandemic," the club's official website quoted Ancelotti as saying.

However, despite the pandemic, the three-times Champions League-winning boss is looking on the brighter side of the things.

"But from the other aspect, the fact we have the possibility to walk and bike is important for ourselves - it is a good time for this. I met some supporters out biking, from a safe distance, of course," he said.

"In Italy, you are not allowed to do this. I am in contact with a lot of people in Italy and they are forced to stay at home, so it is not a good time for them," Ancelotti added.

Premier League has already announced that the 2019-20 season will only return 'when it is safe and appropriate to do so'. (ANI)

